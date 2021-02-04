Disney+ is releasing “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” on February 12th. The platform will be the exclusive home for the televised movie, which featured Brandy in the title role and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother. The film also starred Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox.

ABC originally premiered the movie on November 2, 1997, and 60M viewers watched it during “The Wonderful World of Disney.” The adaptation earned 7 Emmy Award nominations and featured original songs by the iconic songwriting duo Rodgers & Hammerstein, including Impossible, In My Own Little Corner, Ten Minutes Ago, A Lovely Night, Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful? and more.

The description reads, “In ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,’ when Cinderella’s cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the Royal Ball, she gets some unexpected help from her Fairy Godmother.”

The 1997 movie was directed by Robert Iscove, written by Robert I. Freedman, and choreographed by Rob Marshall. Whitney Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron served as Executive Producers. Chris Montan was a Producer, and Robyn Crawford was an Associate Producer.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” will join the “Celebrate Black Stories” collection that is on Disney+ alongside “Soul,” “Black Is King,” “Black Panther,” “Hidden Figures,” and many more. “Soul” is the latest release from PIXAR, and premiered on the platform in December. Pete Docter, the Academy Award-winning director behind “Inside Out” and “Up,” directed the film with co-director and writer Kemp Powers. The movie features the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett, and Daveed Diggs. The film also features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

