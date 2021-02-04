Peacock set a premiere date for “Mr. Mercedes” Season 3, slated to begin on March 4th. The streaming service announced that all ten episodes would release at once, so that fans can binge through the episodes at their own pace. If you need to catch up on the story, the first two seasons of the series are currently available on Peacock.

The show itself is based on the best-selling Bill Hodges trilogy by Stephen King. The cast of “Mr. Mercedes” Season 3 includes Brendan Gleeson, Justine Lupe, Jharrel Jerome, Breeda Wool, Holland Taylor, Kate Mulgrew, Gabriel Ebert, Maximiliano Hernández, Rarmian Newton, Josh Daugherty, Claire Bronson, Brett Gelman, Bruce Dern, Glynn Turman, Natalie Paul, Patch Darragh, and Meg Steedle.

The description reads, “When beloved local author John Rothstein is found murdered, Hodges, Holly, and Jerome, along with local police, must track down his killer. But this case is more complex than the cold-blooded killing of an American icon. Unpublished novels of Rothstein’s were stolen from his home, and they are worth millions. As the case unfolds, the trio learns that although Brady Hartsfield may be gone, his depravity lives on in the lives of his victims.”

Sonar Entertainment and Temple Hill Entertainment produced the series, and David E. Kelley wrote and executive produced the third season with Stephen King, along with executive producer Jonathan Shapiro. Jack Bender serves as director and executive producer.

Peacock released an official Season 3 trailer on social media to announce the premiere date. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Scared is an understatement: Mr. Mercedes is back for Season 3! Catch up before the new season launches March 4th on Peacock.”

