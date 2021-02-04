Nickelodeon and Awesomeness started production on a brand-new live-action musical called “The J Team,” starring and executive produced by JoJo Siwa. The story follows a young girl who is kicked out of her dance troupe and forced to rediscover what dance and friendship mean to her while finding her true “sparkle” in the process. Siwa stars in the movie with NAACP Image Awards nominee Tisha Campbell-Martin, Laura Soltis, Julia Marley, Kerrynton Jones, and Kiara T. Romero. The project begins production this month in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

“I am so excited to be filming The J Team! It has so much singing and dancing! I can’t wait for everyone to hear all of my new music in the movie and see the big ending,” JoJo said in a statement.

Studer added, “JoJo is a big part of our family and the perfect superstar partner to kick off our Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films slate. As we continue to grow our live-action film studio business, we can’t wait to bring JoJo fans old and new a special story that’s inspirational, aspirational, and full of heart. There will be something for everyone in this film.”

The official description reads, “The J Team follows a young girl named JoJo (Siwa) whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach Val (Soltis) decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy (Campbell-Martin). Wanting to stay in the running for an upcoming dance competition, JoJo and her best friends, The Rubies (Jones, Romero), must try their hardest to abide by Poppy’s new, harsh rules. Realizing she cannot hide her sparkle or bow anymore, JoJo is kicked out of her dance troupe and must rediscover what dancing means to her.”

JoJo Siwa is a YouTube sensation and a New York Times bestselling author. Siwa has over 12.1M subscribers with over 3.5B views on YouTube, and 10.4M followers on Instagram, with over 31.9M million followers on TikTok. Her hit singles include Boomerang, which has been viewed over 934M times, and RIAA certified multi-platinum, Kid in a Candy Store, which is RIAA certified gold. as well as Hold The Drama, and D.R.E.A.M.

Siwa released a second EP in April called, Celebrate, featuring an additional four new songs: It’s Time To Celebrate, #1U, Worldwide Party, and Bop!. The accompanying music videos for Bop! and It’s Time To Celebrate have accumulated over 24M views and 15M views respectively on her YouTube channel. Fans recently celebrated Siwa’s decision to come out through social media.

Directed by Emmy Award-winner Michael Lembeck, “The J Team” is written by Eydie Faye and produced by Ron French. Don Dunn serves as executive producer on the movie. Nickelodeon stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the upcoming musical, but more information should be released over the next few months.

