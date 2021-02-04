Warner Bros. Pictures released an official synopsis for James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” this week. The description doesn’t answer all of our questions, but does offer new details left out of the teaser trailers and posters released in 2020, including a mission to the deadly isle of Corto Maltese.

The studio’s description reads, “Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.”

Gunn wrote and directed the film, which stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, and Tinashe Kajese. Fans will also find Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis in the movie.

Gunn is also working on a “Peacemaker” spinoff series for HBO, which will include John Cena, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee’s characters from “The Suicide Squad.” They will be joined by Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Chris Conrad.

Charles Roven and Peter Safran produced “The Suicide Squad,” with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda, and Richard Suckle serving as executive producers. The first “Suicide Squad” was released back in 2016, and the film was a massive success for the studio after receiving mixed reviews from both fans and critics. The DC installment went on to make over $768M worldwide.

Fans have a long wait before “The Suicide Squad” hits theaters. The DC installment is slated to release nationwide in theaters and IMAX on August 6, 2021, and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release. DC fans will be able to stream “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” on HBO Max on March 18th, and a soundtrack will release on WaterTower Music the same day.

The studio’s next big release is “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which is releasing in theaters and HBO Max on March 31st.

