The CW Network announced 12 renewals of its current scripted series for the 2021-2022 season. The renewals were announced on Wednesday afternoon by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network.

The CW also ordered five additional episodes for this season of “Walker,” bringing its total episode count for the current 2020-2021 season to 18 episodes. The network ordered two additional episodes of “Superman & Lois,” bringing its total episode count for the 2020-2021 season to 15.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” said Pedowitz. “As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, WALKER and SUPERMAN & LOIS, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of WALKER, which debuted as our most-watched series premiere in 5 years.”

The orders for the 2021-2022 season include “Walker: Season 2,” “All American: Season 4,” “Batwoman: Season 3,” “Charmed: Season 4,” “DC’S Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7,” “Dynasty: Season 5,” “The Flash: Season 8,” “In The Dark: Season 4,” “Legacies Season 4,” “Nancy Drew: Season 3,” “Riverdale: Season 6,” and “Roswell, New Mexico: Season 4.” The network also stated that specific premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later time.

Fans of the current CW schedule should be happy to see that most of the scripted series are remaining on the network. The CW will announce return dates and other details when these shows return to production.

