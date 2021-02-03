Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday morning. In television, Netflix’s “The Crown” is leading the race with six nominations, followed by “Schitt’s Creek” with five nominations and “Ozark” with four nominations. “Mank” leads the film category with six nominations, followed by “The Trial of the Chicago Seven” with five nominations and the “The Father” with four nominations.

The major streamers walked away with the most nominations this year. Netflix easily dominated the chart with 20 nominations across TV and Film, followed by HBO with a distant seven nominations, and Hulu with six nominations.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return for their fourth time to host the Golden Globes, which celebrates the best in film and television. This year is the first-ever bicoastal telecast and will feature Fey at New York’s famed Rainbow Room and Poehler at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Nominees will join throughout the evening’s three-hour show from locations across the world. The Golden Globes airs live on NBC coast to coast February 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.

Best Motion Picture, Drama



“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy



“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best Director, Motion Picture



Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama



Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy



Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama



Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy



Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden, “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture



Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture



Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”

Ludwig Göransson, “Tenet”

James Newton Howard, “News of the World”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Mank”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture



“Fight for You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Io Sì (Seen),” “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now,” “One Night in Miami”

“Tigress & Tweed,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Motion Picture, Animated



“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language



“Another Round”

“La Llorona”

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Two of Us”

Best Television Series, Drama



“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy



“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television



“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama



Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy



Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television



Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role



Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama



Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy



Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television



Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role



John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

