Radar Pictures picked up the film rights to “Caleb’s Crossing,” a historical novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Geraldine Brooks. Native American actor Booboo Stewart will star in the title role and produce the adaptation. Stewart recently starred in Disney’s “Descendants” franchise and was featured in “The Twilight Saga” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

“I am very honored to be a part of this project and so proud we can bring Caleb’s amazing story to life,” Stewart said in a statement.

The movie’s description reads, “‘Caleb’s Crossing’ follows the life of Caleb Cheeshahteaumuck, the first Native American graduate of Harvard University. A member of the Wampanoag tribe, Caleb graduated from Harvard with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1665, studying Latin and Greek among the colonial elite.”

The studio added, “Sparked by a passionate desire to help his people survive the tides of English colonialism, Caleb Cheeshahteaumuck’s journey from island native to Cambridge scholar and back again bridges an astounding cultural divide.”

Caleb’s Crossing will be developed by Stewart, Radar Pictures, Graham Thorburn, and Native American filmmaker Chris Eyre. Sister screenwriters Mary Ann and Sheila Barnes will write and produce. Maria Frisk and Michael Napoliello will produce for Radar. Caleb’s Crossing will be executive produced by Radar’s Ted Field,

“Telling this story of Native American history and the major accomplishments of Native Peoples is paramount to ‘our story’ as Americans. Booboo is the perfect lead that will take us to new frontiers together,” said Eyre.

