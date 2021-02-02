The fantasy-thriller “Tyger Tyger” will release in select theaters and digital platforms on February 26, 2021. Kerry Mondragon directed the movie, which stars Dylan Sprouse, Sam Quartin, Eden Brolin, Craig Stark, Max Madsen, and Barbara Palvin.

You can order the movie right here on iTunes and have it ready for release day.

The studio’s description reads, “Kerry Mondragon’s stylized indie drama TYGER TYGER, starring Dylan Sprouse, is being released by Gravitas Ventures in select theaters, drive-ins, digital/VOD on February 26, 2021. TYGER TYGER follows a woman named Blake (Sam Quartin), who while waiting for her test results during a pandemic, robs a pharmacy for life-saving medication, ditches her insolent boyfriend (Max Madsen), and makes a deal with a drug addict named Luke (Dylan Sprouse), to help distribute the stolen medication in the fringe lands. During the life-or-death adventure, they are chased through the labyrinth of the lawless city by its self-appointed gatekeepers Tammie (Eden Brolin) and Uncle Joe (Craig Stark).”

tv: HBO’s ‘The Nevers’ Drama Series to Premiere in April

Sam Quartin’s “Body Brokers” will release in select theaters on February 19th, day-and-date with the on-demand and digital release. John Swab directed the movie, and Quartin stars with Jack Kilmer, Michael K. Williams, Jessica Rothe, Alice Englert, Peter Greene, Owen Campbell, Sam Quartin, and Thomas Dekker, with Frank Grillo and Melissa Leo.

Sprouse recently starred in “After We Collided,” a sequel to the hit YA romantic-drama “After.” The actor is also expected to star in the fantasy-romance actioner “Turandot” from Xiaolong Zheng alongside Wen Jiang, Collin Chou, and Xiaotong Guan.

Gravitas Ventures released an official trailer for the movie to get fans excited for the big release later this month. If you didn’t get a chance to see the video, you can watch the promotional video below for a preview of the story and art-styling.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter