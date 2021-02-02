Peacock’s “Punky Brewster” series now has a release date and an official trailer. The series is slated to debut on the platform on February 25th, with all ten episodes dropping at the same time. Soleil Moon Frye returned to the franchise as Punky, along with Cherie Johnson as BFF Cherie. The series also stars Freddie Prinze Jr. as Travis, Punky’s ex-husband, alongside Quinn Copeland, Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

movies: Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Courier’ to hit Theaters in March

The description reads, “In this continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.”

From UCP and Universal Television, divisions of Universal Studio Group, “Punky Brewster” is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye serves as executive producer alongside original series creator David Duclon and Emmy-winning producer Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company.

movies: Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan’s ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ Goes Digital in February

Fans of rebooted franchises can also watch the new “Saved by the Bell” episodes on Peacock. The platform recently renewed the comedy for a second season, with a ten episode order.

In the reimagined series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.​

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter