EA and BioWare announced that the “Mass Effect Legendary Edition” will launch on May 14th on PC via Origin and Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with forward compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Fans looking to pre-order the console versions can bookmark EA’s listing right here on Amazon.

The company explained that the Legendary Edition features the single-player base content and 40+ downloadable content (DLC) story, weapons, and armor packs from “Mass Effect,” “Mass Effect 2,” and “Mass Effect 3,” and will allow players to see Commander Shepard in 4K Ultra HD with HDR. Sadly, the game does not appear to have updated its restrictions with same-sex coupling, and multiplayer seems to have been axed to improve the single-player experience.

“It’s been an incredible journey revisiting the stories, characters, and iconic moments of the Mass Effect trilogy, enhancing the experience for modern platforms while staying true to the spirit of the original,” said Mac Walters, Project Director on the Mass Effect Legendary Edition and lead writer of the original trilogy at BioWare. “Remastering a game, let alone three, is a huge undertaking as there’s over 100 hours of gameplay included, but we wanted to do this for our fans as well as a new generation of gamers looking to jump into the iconic story of Shepard.”

The publisher added, “The Mass Effect Legendary Edition will deliver an enhanced visual experience featuring remastered character models and tens of thousands of up-ressed textures. Improvements to shaders and VFX, updated lighting, and improved dynamic shadows, volumetrics, and depth-of-field add a new level of immersion across the trilogy. Pre-rendered cinematics have also been enhanced to make every story moment feel even more impactful.”

Mass Effect also includes updated interfaces and UI as well as a variety of quality of life improvements. Also, combat and exploration are modernized through improved aiming, squad controls and behavior, Mako handling, and cameras.

The “Mass Effect Legendary Edition” features unified character creation options that persist across all three titles and is complete with an improved and expanded selection of hair, makeup, and skin tone options. The iconic Female Shepard default appearance from Mass Effect 3 is now available as the default female Shepard appearance in character creation in all three games, further adding to the unified experience across the trilogy.

