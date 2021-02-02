Sony Pictures set the “Monster Hunter” digital release date, announcing that the film will release on digital platforms on February 16, 2021, followed by the 4K UHD and Blu-ray versions on March 2, 2021. Paul W.S. Anderson directed the movie, which is an adaptation of the popular video game franchise. The actioner stars Milla Jovovich, T.I. Harris, Meagan Good, Tony Jaa, Ron Pearlman, and Diego Boneta.

The studio hoped to take advantage of an empty holiday box office and released “Monster Hunter” back in December. The movie made $11M domestically and $19M worldwide.

The description reads, “Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (T.I. Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.”

The box office schedule is barebones until March, so “Monster Hunter” has a chance to top the digital release charts while genre fans wait for a new release later this year. Fans can set a reminder to catch the movie when it hits digital platforms later this month, since most people didn’t have a chance to see it in theaters.

