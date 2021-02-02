DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods: A New Age” set a digital release date this week. The animated-comedy will release on digital platforms on February 9, 2021, followed by the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD release on February 23, 2021. The latest installment to the franchise features the voices of Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran, and Leslie Mann.

You can order “The Croods: A New Age” right here on Prime Video and iTunes and have it ready for release day.

Joel Crawford directed the animated sequel, with Mark Swift producing. The original 2013 film “The Croods,” which also starred Cage, Stone, Reynolds, Keener, Leachman, and Duke, made over $587M for the studio. “The Croods” was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Academy Awards, losing to Disney’s “Frozen,” and won 3 Annie Awards after being nominated for 9. “The Croods: A New Age” hit theaters during the ongoing health crisis and made $144M worldwide.

The description reads, “The first prehistoric family is ready for another rocking adventure! The Croods have survived fanged beasts, natural disasters, and even young love, but now they must face their biggest challenge yet: another family! In search of a new home, the Croods discover a walled-in paradise created by the sophisticated Betterman family (emphasis on the “better”). As they try to coexist, the differences between the two families escalate into a full-blown feud, but when a new threat forces both families to embark on an epic adventure, they must all learn to work together…or they’ll all go extinct!”

New box office releases have already been pushed back to March 2021, so tiny viewers and parents should be happy to have “The Croods 2” to stream on a cold night or snow day. The next big release in the genre is Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” slated to release in select theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5, 2021.

