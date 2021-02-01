Marvel confirmed that Ryan Coogler is working on a new Disney+ series set within the Kingdom of Wakanda. The Walt Disney Company and Marvel announced the upcoming series on Monday morning, which is part a five-year overall exclusive TV deal with Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” said Bob Iger, Executive Chairman, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement. “With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

Marvel fans may remember that Coogler directed the hit “Black Panther” movie back in 2018. and is set to write and direct a sequel slated to release on July 8th, 2022. The original movie went on to make over $1.3B for Marvel Studios, and was the fifth-highest grossing film in the Infinity War collection.

The Wakanda series joins an already packed live-action slate from Marvel on Disney+. Fans are only halfway through “WandaVision,” and will dive into “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” “Hawkeye,” “Ms. Marvel,” and the animated series “What If…?” later in 2021. Details on the series are slim but we do know that “Ms. Marvel” will star Iman Vellani, and “Hawkeye” will feature Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner. Disney also confirmed that Tatiana Maslany would star in “She-Hulk” with Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth. Disney+ also announced a “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” as well as “I Am Groot” shorts.

Future Marvel projects on Disney+ include “Secret Invasion,” starring Samuel L. Jackson, and “Ironheart” with Dominique Thorne as the genius inventor. Don Cheadle will once again play War Machine in “Armor Wars.”

