Amazon’s Prime video announced the cast for “Solos,” slated to premiere later in 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The impressive cast includes Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. The dramatic anthology series comes from executive producer and showrunner David Weil. Amazon did not announce a release window at this time.

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project,” said Weil.

The official description reads, “Solos is a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual. Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”

The anthology series is executive produced by Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson, and Laura Lancaster, with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Taylor-Johnson will be directing two episodes, and Weil will be making his directorial debut. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.

“In feeling alone, we are somehow all together…” Solos, a multi-part anthology, coming to @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/f0hodiW72i — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) February 1, 2021

