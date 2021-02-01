Blizzard released new details on the company’s virtual community BlizzCon event, which is celebrating 30 years of Blizzard gaming in 2021. The annual festivity is starting on February 19th and will continue through the 20th, and everyone can watch the full show for free.

BlizzConline is the name of the company’s all-digital community event, and people can enjoy all that Blizzard has to offer with other fans worldwide. Select BlizzConline content will be supported in 12 languages via live stream or VOD, including English with subtitles in European Spanish, French, German, Russian, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, simplified Chinese, and traditional Chinese.

The company’s announcement added, “On two consecutive days and across six channels of programming, Blizzard developers will be sharing the latest game news with the world, and cosplayers, artists, and makeshift murlocs will be sharing their talents through events such as the Community Showcase. In addition, as Blizzard celebrates its 30th anniversary this February, players everywhere will have a chance to mark three decades of exploring epic games and universes together as they look forward to what the future holds for their friends, guildmates, and allies.”

“We couldn’t let too much time go by without connecting with our community in the spirit of BlizzCon, and that’s what this show is all about—getting together with friends from around the world and celebrating the bonds and experiences we share through games,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “We’re also excited to share some updates on what the teams have been working on—and while this won’t be the usual BlizzCon, the all-online format gives us a unique opportunity to shake things up a bit and create a show specifically for a community at home.”

The February 19th event will start at 2 p.m. PST on Friday, with an opening segment that includes a first look at some of the latest game content now in development. Then players can choose from the six different themed channels to get more details on their most-anticipated game.

On February 20th at 12 p.m. PST, Blizzard will host multiple channels again to answer players’ questions through Q&A sessions while shining a spotlight on its global player community. The event will also name the winners and outstanding entries in the Community Showcase cosplay, movie, talent, art contests, and exhibitions. Players who miss out on events as they’re broadcast will be able to watch them after they premiere (also free) in the BlizzConline video archives. A detailed schedule of events and segments will be announced in the weeks leading up to the show.

Blizzard will also offer in-game goodies in various Blizzard games. Players can now pick up one of three Celebration Collections in the Blizzard Shop on Battle.net. You can find the official descriptions below, as detailed by Blizzard.

Essentials Pack ($19.99): Get in on the fun with a Moon-Touched Netherwhelp pet for World of Warcraft, Tracer’s OSV-03 Rogue mount with Tracer Hero in Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch player icon and spray (coming soon), a set of StarCraft portraits (coming soon), and a Diablo III pet and portrait (PC version; coming soon). Plus, get 10 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs for Hearthstone, 5 Overwatch Loot Boxes, and a code to receive 15% off one order in the Blizzard Gear Store (restrictions apply).

Heroic Pack ($39.99): Upgrade to add the mighty Snowstorm bear mount to your WoW collection and give ’em some hammer as legendary “Raynhardt” in Overwatch (coming soon). Plus, score a random legendary Hearthstone card from the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire set, and don cosmetic wings in Diablo III (PC version; coming soon).

Epic Pack ($59.99): Go for the gold and get everything in the Heroic Pack plus five Golden Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs including all Golden cards; three Golden Loot Boxes in Overwatch, each with a guaranteed legendary; 30 days of World of Warcraft game time; and a set of Diablo III transmog items (PC version; coming soon).

A version of this bundle is planned for Overwatch and Diablo III players on console; details, pricing, and availability will be announced at a later date.

