With everyone social distancing again this Valentine’s Day, we have another opportunity to curl up with a new romance novel instead of going out. Amazon listed the popular Romance Novels that readers turned to in 2020, giving us a list of the Top 20 choices to pass the long winter nights.

Amazon Charts curated the list from data pulled for ebooks and print books from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020. You’ll notice that on the list, Netflix’s hit adaptation of “Bridgerton” catapulted the first book in the series to #5 for all of 2020 in the romance category, once again showcasing the power of Netflix. If you loved the show, you have nine books to read in Julia Quinn’s franchise, which should help you get through the winter months and into the spring. The Netflix series, from Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, was quickly renewed for a second season in January, and follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

You can check out Amazon’s official list below, or find more romance novels and search by subgenre right here on Amazon.

Top 20 Romance Novels on Amazon

The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

The Return, Nicholas Sparks

28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand

The Dare, Lauren Landish

The Duke and I (Bridgertons Book 1), Julia Quinn

Outlander, Diana Gabaldon

The Restaurant, Pamela M. Kelley

Regretting You, Colleen Hoover

Temptation (The Hunted Series Book 1), Ivy Smoak

By A Thread, Lucy Score

The Hunter (Boston Belles), L.J. Shen

Devious Lies, Parker S. Huntington

From Blood and Ash, Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Stopover (The Miles High Club), T L Swan

Beach Read, Emily Henry

Dear Ava, Ilsa Madden-Mills

Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston

Virgin River, Robyn Carr

Protecting What’s Mine: A Small Town Love Story, Lucy Score

Where the Lost Wander, Amy Harmon

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter