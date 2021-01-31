As theaters on the east coast brace for a winter storm, moviegoers revisited former releases. Without a new movie to watch this weekend, “The Croods” and “Monster Hunter” remained in the Top 5 for another week, while “News of the World” and “Promising Young Woman” took advantage of an empty box office schedule.

“The Croods: A New Age” topped the domestic chart with a $1.8M weekend across 1,876 locations. After ten weeks in theaters, the animated-comedy has made almost $44M domestically and $142M worldwide. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Open Road Films’ “The Marksman” dropped a spot to second-place overall with a $1.2M weekend at 2,018 locations. Down 38% from last weekend, the film now sits with a $7.8M domestic total, and has grossed $8.5M worldwide. Robert Lorenz directed the movie, starring Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, and Teresa Ruiz.

“Monster Hunter” roared back onto the Top 3 with a $740K weekend across 1,661 locations. The movie adaptation has made $11M domestically and $19.3M worldwide after seven weeks. Paul W.S. Anderson directed the movie, which features Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, and T.I.

“News of the World,” another release from Universal Pictures, brought in $540K from 1,953 locations. Now in its sixth week in theaters, the drama has made $10.3M. Paul Greengrass directed the movie, which stars Tom Hanks, Steve Boyles, and Helena Zengel.

Focus Features’ “Promising Young Woman” rose two spots to close out the Top 5 with a $260K weekend across 1,333 locations. The film has made $4.3M domestically and $6.4M worldwide. Emerald Fennell wrote and directed “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon, and Clancy Brown.

We are still waiting on Warner Bros. Pictures to disclose the totals for “Wonder Woman 1984,” which made $1.6M last weekend across 2,013 locations

The domestic box office schedule will remain bare until March, when “Tom & Jerry,” “SpongeBob,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” and “Chaos Walking” hope to find audiences across limited theaters and digital platforms. Until then, Netflix, Hulu, PVOD, and Disney+ will be the best place to find new content to stream.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

