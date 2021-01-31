Razer announced the company’s Razer HyperPolling Technology this week, debuting in the new Razer Viper 8KHz mouse. The company claims that the new Razer Viper model is “the world’s first esports gaming mouse with true 8000Hz Polling rate,” and it’s already available in black or Quartz Pink. The Razer HyperPolling Technology goes beyond the standard 1000Hz polling rate, offering a true 8000Hz polling rate for competitive gamers.

You can find the two color options right here on Amazon.

“Latency is a very important part of gameplay that significantly affects the overall gaming experience – and yet, it is overlooked by many companies that focused for too long on increasing DPI. Unlike DPI, lower latency benefits everyone from casual to professional players by shaving off important milliseconds from the overall reaction time,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit. “During our testing and development process with a large pool of competitive players and mouse enthusiasts, many reported significantly smoother and more responsive input when using the HyperPolling Technology featured in the new Viper 8KHz esports gaming mouse.”

culture: Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’ Greenlit for Two Additional Installments

In the announcement, the company added, “With faster PCs and higher refresh rate monitors, higher polling rates can eliminate annoying micro-stutters, significantly improving gameplay performance when a fraction of a second can be the difference between winning or losing.”

“This technology is perfect for games that require high precision and responsiveness like CS:GO,” said Tarik “tarik” Celik, CS:GO star of Evil Geniuses. Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov from Dota2 team Alliance agreed, saying, “I’d instantly tell the difference between 1000Hz and 8000Hz.”

Razer HyperPolling Technology utilizes a high-speed USB microcontroller to surpass this standard with a true polling rate of 8000Hz. This allows the Viper 8KHz to send up to eight times more data each second, effectively reducing input delay from 1ms to just 1/8th of a millisecond. The tech can send more up-to-date data to better match a monitor’s faster refresh rate. As a result, the delay between the latest report and the monitor’s frame rendering is much less when compared to that of a 1000Hz polling rate, resulting in smoother and more up-to-date cursor positions.

gaming: ‘Lord of the Rings Gollum’ Pushed to 2022

Higher polling rates can reduce the input delay, minimizing micro-stutters and sudden jumps in the cursor position, resulting in smooth, accurate cursor movement on the screen. Using Razer Synapse 3, users can rebind the eight programmable buttons, assign macros or secondary functions, and save all profile configurations to the Viper 8KHz’s advanced on-board memory, which can hold up to five on-board memory profiles.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter