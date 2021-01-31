Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions set a theatrical release date for “The Courier,” slated to debut on March 19th, 2021. Dominic Cooke directed the film, working from a script by Tom O’Connor. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan, and Jessie Buckley. The drama screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and at the time, was called “Ironbark.”

The official description reads, “The Courier” is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of the UK’s MI-6 and a CIA operative (Rachel Brosnahan), he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Adam Ackland, Ben Browning, Ben Pugh, and Rory Aitken produced the project, with Leah Clarke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ashley Fox, Glen Basner, Alison Cohen, Milan Popelka, Dominic Cooke, Tom O’Connor, and Josh Varney serving as executive producers.

Theatrical release dates are fickle at the moment because of the ongoing health crisis. Fans of the genre wishing to see “The Courier” in theaters should keep the film on their radar, but still check local listings leading up to the debut to see if the film is playing in their area (or if theaters are even open). Cumberbatch is currently filming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the highly-anticipated sequel to “Doctor Strange” from director Sam Raimi. Cumberbatch stars in the film alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, and Benedict Wong, and the movie is expected to hit theaters in March 2022.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

