AMC set a premiere date for the second half of “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 6. The back-half of the season will include nine episodes, slated to begin on Sunday, April 11th. A new episode of Talking Dead will air later that evening, and new episodes of “Fear the Walking Dead” will also be available early on AMC+ each week. New characters are joining the series in Season 6, and AMC announced the actors joining the cast, as well as a new director.

The series stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.

Three new characters are joining the cast in these nine episodes, played by John Glover, Nick Stahl, and Keith Carradine. AMC also announced that Aisha Tyler directed episode 613 this season.

The description reads, “As Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, ‘The End is the Beginning.'”

“Fear the Walking Dead” is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

