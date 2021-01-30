Focus Features set a theatrical release date for “Land,” announcing that the movie will hit theaters on February 12th. The movie is holding its World Premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and fans can keep an eye on local listings to see if the movie is screening in their area.

tv: ‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 to Premiere in March

The studio’s official description read, “From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.”

Robin Wright directed the film, working from a screenplay by Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam. Wright also stars in the drama, alongside Demián Bichir and Kim Dickens.

tv: ‘WeCrashed’ Series Heads to AppleTV with Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto

The studio released an official trailer for the movie back in December, ahead of its screening at Sundance. If you missed the promotional trailer, or if you need a quick refresher, you can watch that video below for a quick look at the cast and story.

Allyn Stewart, Lora Kennedy, Leah Holzer, and Peter Saraf produced the project. Focus Features did not announce a hybrid release for the movie and could be hoping that Netflix, Hulu, or another streaming service picks up the drama after the premiere at Sundance. If not, the movie will most likely be pushed to PVOD and digital platforms over the next few weeks.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter