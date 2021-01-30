In normal circumstances, we wouldn’t update readers that a studio hasn’t changed a film’s release date, but these are troubled times. Warner Bros. Pictures updated the production notes for “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” over the weekend and re-confirmed that the film is slated to haunt theaters, IMAX, and HBO Max on June 4th. The studio recently shifted the release dates for other films like “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the animated/live-action comedy “Tom & Jerry,” but “The Conjuring 3” is sticking with a summer release date.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson returned to the franchise to star as Lorraine and Ed Warren, with Michael Chaves directing. The movie also features Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is the seventh film in the “Conjuring” Universe, which has grossed more than $1.8B worldwide. The franchise includes the first two “Conjuring” films, as well as “Annabelle” and “Annabelle: Creation,” “The Nun,” and “Annabelle Comes Home.”

“The Conjuring” hit theaters in 2013, bringing in $319M worldwide. The franchise expanded with “Annabelle” in 2014, which made $257M. “The Conjuring 2” was released in 2016, bringing in $320M, followed by “Annabelle: Creation” in 2017, which made $306M. “The Nun” was released in 2018 and made $365M globally, and “Annabelle Comes Home” hit theaters in 2019 and brought in $231M for the studio.

“The Devil Made Me Do It” will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and opens in theatres and IMAX nationwide on June 4, 2021, and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release.

The studio’s description for the movie reads, “‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ reveals a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”

James Wan and Peter Safran produced the project, who have collaborated on all the “Conjuring” Universe films. Chaves directed from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, working from a story he wrote with James Wan. Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Michelle Morrissey served as executive producers on the project.

