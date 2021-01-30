The CW is celebrating the launch of the network’s “Walker” reboot. The series scored the network’s largest audience for a new series premiere (2.4M) since the debut of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” back in January 2016. The network also stated that “Walker” earned the largest audience for any premiere on The CW since the fourth season debut of “The Flash” in October 2017. The show’s premiere is a terrific win for the network, and the numbers highlight Padalecki’s starpower after closing out “Supernatural” in 2020.

The cast includes Padalecki as Cordell Walker, Lindsey Morgan as Micki, Keegan Allen as Liam, Mitch Pileggi as Bohnam, Molly Hagan as Abeline, Violet Brinson as Robin, Kale Culley as Arlo, Coby Bell as Captain Larry James, and Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

The Thursday night debut of “Walker” saw The CW’s best total viewer delivery in the Thursday 8:00-9:00 pm time-period since December 2016, and the single most-watched episode of any show on the network since January 2018. According to The CW, the series saw its total audience grow at the 8:30 pm half-hour (2.444million v. 2.417million) and retained 100% of its viewership in key demos from 8:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

The show’s positive reception helped the other series on the schedule. After the “Walker” debut, the third season premiere of “Legacies” rose to the show’s best total audience (717,000) since January 2020. The combination of “Walker” and “Legacies” lifted The CW to its most-watched Thursday night (1.57million) in nearly 3 years. Last season, “Legacies” posted an 85% increase in total audience once Live+7 day viewership was factored in, and was a strong performer across its digital platforms.

“Walker” is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke, and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Jared Padalecki. “Walker” is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback.

The show’s official description reads, “Walker, a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. Walker will attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son, August and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter, Stella and navigate changes with the rest of the family. His ADA brother, William “Liam” returned home from New York and stepped in during Walker’s absence, making it all the more difficult for Walker to resume his place in the family.”

The description adds, “The perceptive matriarch of the Walker clan, Abeline doesn’t hesitate to speak her mind to keep everyone in line and their traditional rancher father, Bonham isn’t much for long winded, sentimental prattling, but voices his opinion when it counts most. At work, Walker’s former colleague, Larry James, is now his Ranger Captain, and both men need time to adjust to their new dynamic. Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner, Micki Ramirez (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan. She knows there’s a lot at stake for her in this new job and is quick to school Walker on curbing his maverick ways. Walker’s not Micki’s only distraction, as her relationship with an old friend, Trey becomes more serious. The series closely follows Walker as he tries to balance all the new details in his old life while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.”

Fans can watch current seasons of “Walker,” “Batwoman,” “Nancy Drew,” and “DC’s Stargirl” on The CW’s digital platforms the day after broadcast for free, without subscription or authentication required.

