NBC announced a premiere date for the medical drama “New Amsterdam,” which will begin its third season on March 2nd at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series reached 45M viewers over the course of its second season, and was an instant hit when it debuted on the network back in September 2018, The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, and Jocko Sims, with Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher.

The network’s description for Season 3 reads, “When Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.”

David Schulner and Peter Horton executive produce the show along with Michael Slovis, David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg, and Shaun Cassidy. “New Amsterdam” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.

Earlier this week, NBC’s announced a premiere date for the new drama “Debris,” which will debut on Monday, March 1st at 10 p.m. That series stars Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scroobius Pip.

The description for the sci-fi series adds, “When wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft scatters across the Western Hemisphere, it soon becomes apparent the pieces are messing with the laws of physics, changing lives in ways we can’t comprehend. Two agents from different continents, and different mindsets, are tasked to work together to recover the debris, whose mysteries humankind is not quite ready for.”

