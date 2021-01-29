Apple TV+ announced a series order for “WeCrashed,” a new limited series based on the hit podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” starring Academy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award winner Jared Leto and Academy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award winner Anne Hathaway. Both actors will also serve as executive producers on the project.

Apple Studios will produce the limited series, created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, with John Requa and Glenn Ficarra directing. Requa and Ficarra will executive produce, with Charlie Gogolak. Eisenberg, Crevello, and Natalie Sandy also serving as executive producers. Emma Ludbrook will executive produce alongside Leto through their Paradox production company.

The description adds, “‘WeCrashed’ will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.”

As part of his overall deal with Apple TV+, Lee Eisenberg will co-write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner of the series alongside Drew Crevello. Wondery will also executive produce.

The series joins the Apple Originals slate alongside “Lessons in Chemistry,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson and written and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Susannah Grant; “Kitbag,” the latest film from esteemed director Ridley Scott and starring Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix; “Emancipation,” from director Antoine Fuqua, and starring and produced by Academy Award nominee Will Smith; and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Other Apple projects in the works include “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” a new six-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson, and based on the moving novel by bestselling author Walter Mosley; “Snow Blind,” a new feature film with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star and Gustav Möller attached to direct; “Swan Song,” starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris; “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; a new drama series from Team Downey and Adam Perlman; and “High Desert,” a new comedy series that will star Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller.

Apple’s limited-series slate also includes “The Shrink Next Door,” based on the No. 1 new podcast of 2019 by Wondery and Bloomberg Media, and starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn; “Hedy Lamarr,” starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot, and written and executive produced by Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Treem; “Five Days At Memorial,” a new limited series from Academy Award winner John Ridley; and “Lisey’s Story,” written and executive produced by celebrated author Stephen King, and starring Academy Award winner Julianne Moore.

