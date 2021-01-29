The popular international mystery-thriller “The Head” will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in the U.S. on February 4th. Jorge Dorado directed the six-episode survival thriller set in an isolated and inaccessible Antarctic research station. The clock is ticking, as winter is coming at the South Pole, and the sun will soon disappear for the next six months. The series stars John Lynch, Katharine O’Donnelly, Tomohisa Yamashita, Alexandre Willaume, Laura Bach, Sandra Andreis, Amelia Hoy, Chris Reilly, Richard Sammel, Tom Lawrence, and Álvaro Morte.

The description adds, “A small team, known as the Winterers, will remain at the Polaris VI Antarctic Research Station to continue their innovative research, a crucial part in the fight against climate change, under the command of renowned biologist Arthur Wilde (John Lynch). But when spring comes, summer commander Johan Berg (Alexander Willaume) returns to the station only to find the entire team are either dead or missing. A killer is on the loose, and Annika (Laura Bach), Johan’s wife, is missing. If he wants to find her alive, he will have to trust Maggie (Katharine O’Donnelly), the young doctor who is profoundly shaken and apparently the sole survivor from the group… or, is there someone else?”

The MediaPro Studio produced the project in collaboration with Hulu Japan and HBO Asia. The series premiered in Japan, Southeast Asia, Spain, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Baltics, Russia, Brazil, Australia and the Middle East, and North Africa.

The limited-series will be featured on HBO Max and can be found on its new International Genre page alongside a curated selection of programming from all around the world. “The Head” joins Max Originals “Gomorrah,” “Perfect Life,” “4 Blocks” and “Arthur’s Law,” HBO Europe’s “30 Coins” and “Beforeigners,” and classics from the HBO Max library, including “City of God,” “Cinema Paradiso” and “Life is Beautiful.”

