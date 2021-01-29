Gravitas Ventures set a digital release date for “First Blush,” the debut feature from Victor Neumark. “First Blush” will be available on February 2nd on digital platforms, including Vudu, Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox. The cast includes Rachel Alig, Ryan Caraway, Kate Beecroft, Jordee Kopanski, Christopher Moaney-Lawson, Riley Ceder, and Kevin Newman.

The modern millennial rom-comedy follows a young married couple who re-examine their relationship when they both form an attraction to Olivia. The studio described the movies as “A passionate and compassionate display of the highs and lows of a polyamorous relationship.”

The full description reads, “Nena and Drew are a young, happy-ish married couple whose relationship is thrown off its axis when they meet Olivia. The trio’s attraction to each other is undeniable, but when they become romantically involved, they struggle to navigate the complications of a polyamorous relationship. The three push each other’s boundaries to their limits as they discover painful truths about who they are, what they want, and how to love in turbulent times. In turns both hilarious and heartbreaking, the film tenderly explores the anxieties that shape a generation, and celebrates the bravery that it takes to make genuine connections.”

Gravitas Ventures released a first look trailer for the rom-com earlier this month. If you missed the preview, you can watch the video below for a quick look at the cast and story. Most of the recent rom-coms have been series, releasing on Netflix and Hulu. Fans of the genre should be happy to see a new release on the market, and can set a reminder to meet Nena, Olivia, and Drew when the movie releases on digital platforms next week.

