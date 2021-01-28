Netflix is partnering up with Noah Baumbach, and the video streaming service confirmed that Baumbach will write and direct an adaptation of “White Noise.” The movie will be based on Don DeLillo’s seminal novel of the same name, and Baumbach will produce alongside David Heyman, with whom he also produced “Marriage Story.” Netflix stated that filming on “White Noise” will begin later this year.

Baumbach’s first film with Netflix was “The Meyerowitz Stories,” starring Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Emma Thompson, which premiered at the 2017 Cannes International Film Festival. The director then worked on the instant hit “Marriage Story,” starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, and Laura Dern, which garnered six Academy Award nominations, including two for Baumbach, and a win for Dern.

“When I started in the film industry I dreamed of having a home. It took me about 25 years but it was worth the wait,” Noah Baumbach said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be making movies with Ted and Scott and everyone at Netflix, who are wonderful collaborators and friends and family.”

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer added, “For more than two decades Noah has been writing and directing some of the most personal and influential films in American cinema. When we started to work together almost 4 years ago, he immediately felt like family and I’m thrilled we’re finally making it official.”

“Noah tells authentic and universal human stories. I’m equally honored and excited to be able to collaborate on a third project with Noah, to have Netflix be a home to more of his projects and continue to have him do what he does best – make really great movies,” said Scott Stuber, Global Head of Netflix Films.

Baumbach’s additional films include “Kicking and Screaming,” “The Squid and the Whale,” for which Baumbach received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, “Margot at the Wedding,” “Greenberg,” “Frances Ha,” “While We’re Young,” “Mistress America,” and the documentary “De Palma.”

