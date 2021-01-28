The hit Freeform series “Good Trouble” will start Season 3 on February 17th at 10:00 p.m. EST/PST on Freeform. The series stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff, and Josh Pence.

You can watch the first two seasons on Hulu if you need to catch up. For everyone that is up to speed on the story, Freeform released a description for the third season.

The synopsis reads, “Season three picks up as Callie moves back into the Coterie, Mariana feels torn between Raj and Evan, Malika prepares for her hearing after breaking Judge Wilson’s restraining order, Davia and Dennis explore the future of their relationship, Gael looks to get back to his true passion, Alice takes her comedy to the next level, and Jamie wonders if he can ever forgive Callie for betraying him.”

The series description adds, “Good Trouble follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love, and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble.”

“Good Trouble” was created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, and Bradley Bredeweg. Johnson serves as executive producer along with Greg Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Maia Mitchell, and Cierra Ramirez.

Freeform released a Season 3 trailer on social media to get fans excited for the new episodes. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “Don’t miss the Good Trouble Season 3 premiere on Wednesday, February 17th at 10p/9c on Freeform, next day on Hulu.”

The network recently announced that the drama “The Bold Type” was renewed for a fifth and final season. The series will celebrate Kat, Jane and Sutton’s journey in the farewell episodes set to air later this year. Freeform also stated that Nikohl Boosheri will also recur as fan-favorite character Adena El-Amin later in the season.

