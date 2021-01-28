Disney’s Emmy Award-nominated show “Big Hero 6 The Series” will end its run with a series finale on February 15th. Fans can watch new episodes leading up to the finale premiering every Monday, beginning February 1st. All episodes are slated to premiere on Disney XD and in DisneyNOW. The series will continue to air on Disney Channels worldwide, and the first two seasons are available on Disney+.

The series voice cast includes Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass, Ryan Potter as Hiro, Scott Adsit as Baymax, Jamie Chung as Go Go, Khary Payton as Wasabi, Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon, and Brooks Wheelan as Fred.

The show is based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning feature film. “Big Hero 6 The Series” continued the adventures and friendship of tech genius Hiro, his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go, and Fred as they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures protecting their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains. In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials at the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley, and Nick Filippi, the team behind the Emmy Award-winning global hit Disney Channel series “Kim Possible,” serve as executive producers. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.

The series finale episode is called ” Krei-oke Night / The Mascot Upshot.” In the music-filled episode Krei-oke Night, Krei enlists Big Hero 6 to help launch his latest invention, a karaoke machine. When the mascots decide to add a new member to their family in “The Mascot Upshot,” Hiro sees an opportunity to defeat them once and for all.

