Blumhouse and Universal confirmed that Ethan Hawke is joining the cast of “The Black Phone,” Scott Derrickson’s upcoming horror film. The movie is set to start production in North Carolina next month.

Derrickson is directing “The Black Phone” and working with frequent collaborator Robert Cargill, who adapted the script based on Joe Hill’s short story. Derrickson, Cargill, and Jason Blum, for Blumhouse, are producing the film. Universal and Blumhouse will present the Crooked Highway Production, with Joe Hill attached as an executive producer.

Ethan Hawke is a four-time Academy Award-nominated actor and screenwriter. He made his television debut in Showtime’s limited series, “The Good Lord Bird,” which he also executive produced and co-wrote, based on the National Book Award-winning novel by James McBride. The Good Lord Bird, produced by Blumhouse Television, is a seven-part limited series shot mostly in Virginia that brilliantly mixes history with imagination in its retelling of the story of abolitionist John Brown, played by Hawke. The series was recently recognized by the American Film Institute (AFI) as one of the Best Television Programs of the Year.

Hawke’s upcoming projects include starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in Robert Egger’s film “The Northman,” as well as Abel Ferrara’s upcoming film “Zeros and Ones.” Hawke is also rumored to star in the upcoming live-action Marvel series “Moon Knight,” but Disney has not confirmed the casting at this time.

Blumhouse did not confirm other castings for “The Black Phone” in the announcement, and we don’t have a release window for the film. Other casting information and a release date will be confirmed when the movie moves into production in February.

