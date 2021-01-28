Paramount+ announced that “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” and the Paramount+ Original Series “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” will premiere on the service on March 4th. The movie will also be released by Paramount Home Entertainment for Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) on the same day, so tiny viewers without Paramount+ can watch the new adventure.

The movie’s description reads, “SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick, and the Bikini Bottom gang star in their most epic adventure movie yet! When SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship.”

Tim Hill wrote and directed the movie, working from a story by Tim Hill and Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger. The film features the voice talent of Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Matt Berry, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, and Reggie Watts.

The first six episodes of “Kamp Koral” will be available to stream beginning March 4th exclusively on Paramount+ for subscribers in the U.S. The rest of the season’s 13-episode order will roll out on the platform at later dates to be announced.

In “Kamp Koral,” the CG-animated prequel series follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals during summer sleepaway camp. They spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral. The series features Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their iconic roles. Carlos Alazraqui and Kate Higgins join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, and Jennie Monica are co-executive producers of the series. Production is overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, California.

