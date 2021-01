Disney+ released a first look at the all-new original series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” slated to premiere on March 26th. Disney is rebooting the franchise after a 30-year hiatus, and “The Mighty Ducks” brand will return with a brand new chapter starring Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez. The series features a talented new team of up-and-coming young actors, including Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

The description reads, “In the 10-episode season set in present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.”

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Steve Brill, the original creator, writer, and executive producer of all three films, which spawned an NHL franchise, is back as co-creator and executive producer of the new series. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa are co-creators and will serve as executive producers and showrunners.

Michael Spiller serves as executive producer and director on the series, with James Griffiths serving as director and executive producer on the Pilot.

Emilio Estevez is an executive producer, and Lauren Graham is co-executive producer. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jon Avnet and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “This season, a new team will fly together. #TheMightyDucksGameChangers, an Original Series, starts streaming March 26 on #DisneyPlus.”

