Audible announced a second and third installments of The New York Times best-selling, multi-part original audio drama series The Sandman, confirming The Sandman: Act II and The Sandman: Act III. The announcement follows The Sandman’s 2020 hugely successful debut, which broke records for the most pre-orders of any Audible Original title and earned the distinction of being the best-selling Audible Original in the company’s history.

The Sandman also occupied the #1 spot on The New York Times Best Seller Audio Fiction list in July 2020 and August 2020. Based on The New York Times best-selling graphic novel series, The Sandman, written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC, The Sandman: Act II and The Sandman: Act III will again be adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs and narrated by Neil Gaiman, who will also return as creative director and co-executive producer.

“Following its incredibly successful launch on Audible last summer, The Sandman thrilled audiences and established a new bar for Audible Originals, which is a testament to the quality of the audio experiences we are creating at Audible and our listeners’ appetite for them,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “Audible is proud to be a home for creative visionaries who are bringing extraordinarily immersive stories, like The Sandman, to life. We cannot wait for listeners to enter The Dreaming again and wanted to give fans even more to look forward to by greenlighting not just one season but the next TWO highly anticipated installments.”

“It was thrilling to be a part of the fastest-selling Audible fiction title and to watch it break records,” Neil Gaiman said in a statement. “I’m excited to discover what other surprises the genius Dirk Maggs has up his sleeve in the next volumes of Audible’s The Sandman.” He added, “It’s like making movies for the ear that go straight to the brain. And soon it will be time to meet the whole family, then to go back to Hell once more, as Morpheus confronts Lucifer in Season of Mists.”

“I can’t wait to return to The Dreaming with Neil, DC, and Audible,” said Dirk Maggs. “We have a big vision for the next two seasons, and the stories in this next installment are among the best Neil has ever told.”

The first installment of Audible’s The Sandman adapts volumes 1-3 of the graphic novel series of the same name. Those are titled Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country. The second installment will adapt Season of Mists, Distant Mirrors, A Game of You, and Convergence from the graphic novel series, and the third installment will adapt Brief Lives and Worlds Ends.

