Tony Hale’s animated comedy “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” is moving from Netflix to Peacock with a new installment called “Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here.” The series is set to premiere on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform on February 18th.

The series is inspired by the critically acclaimed children’s book from Tony Hale, Tony Biaggne, Victor Huckabee, and Misty Manley, called Archibald’s Next Big Thing. If you know a tiny one that would enjoy the book, you can find it right here on Amazon.

Hale serves as creator and executive producer on the project, alongside executive producer Eric Fogel. “Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here” is produced by DreamWorks Animation. The platform announced that all six episodes would drop at once, so tiny viewers can binge through the adventure.

The series description reads, “DreamWorks Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here is the next chapter for Archibald Strutter, a chicken who ‘yes-and’s’ his way through life. While his adventures don’t always go as planned, Archibald takes it one step at a time with the help of his three siblings, Sage, Finly, and Loy, and his trusty sidekick, Bea.”

The voice cast includes Tony Hale, Adam Pally, Jordan Fisher, Chelsea Kane, Kari Wahlgren, Casey Wilson, and Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike.

Peacock released a trailer for the new series, which you can watch below for a better look at the animation style and characters found in the story. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “This little chicken has got some BIG adventures in store! Get cracking with Archibald as he “yes-ands” his way through life in the new DreamWorks Animation show, Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here! Coming to Peacock February 18th.”

