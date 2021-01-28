Netflix confirmed the cast of the new original movie “Mixtape.” Valerie Weiss will direct the movie, working off the blacklist-winning screenplay by Stacey Menear, with revisions by Alice Wu. The video streaming service also announced the cast, which includes Gemma Brooke Allen, Olga Petsa, Audrey Hsieh, Diego Mercado, Nick Thune, Jackson Rathbone, and Emmy Award Winner Julie Bowen.

Gil Netter and Jim Wedaa will produce the project, with Jennie Lee and Chris Foss serving as executive producers.

The synopsis reads, “On the eve of Y2k, orphaned, awkward 12-year-old Beverly Moody (Gemma Brooke Allen) discovers a broken mixtape crafted by her teen parents. Raised by her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen), a former teen mom herself who finds it painful to speak about her late daughter, Beverly sees this mixtape as a chance to finally learn more about her parents. So she sets out on a journey to find all the songs on the tape. Along the way, she makes friends with her quirky neighbor, Ellen (Audrey Hsieh); intimidatingly tough, Nicky (Olga Petsa); and Anti, an anti-everything record store owner who’s the key to finding these tracks, and a renewed bond between Gail and Beverly.”

“As a mother of two girls at the precipice of child and adulthood, I felt compelled to direct this story of a 12-year old girl trying to find her identity through music, friendship and connection with her young grandmother who is raising her,” Valerie Weiss said in a statement. “I knew it was a chance to make a timeless film showcasing the world the way I want my own two daughters and their friends to see it. One that reflects the values they need to make it a better place while celebrating kick-ass music, cool 90’s nostalgia, while forging their own identities. A movie that teaches them that nothing is irreparably lost if we can find the courage to connect again.”

Netflix‘s slate of live-action family films also includes “Feel the Beat,” directed by Elissa Down and starring Sofia Carson; WWE’s The Main Event, directed by Jay Karas and starring Seth Carr; and the 2019 comedy “Tall Girl,” directed by Nzingha Stewart and starring Ava Michelle. Netflix also plans to release “Finding Ohana,” directed by Jude Weng; and “A Week Away,” directed by Roman White.

