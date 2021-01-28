The new NBC drama “Debris” will premiere on March 1st at 10 p.m. The network confirmed the premiere date this week and released a preview of the show. The series stars Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip.

Culture: 2021 Billboard Music Awards to Air in May on NBC

The official description reads, “When wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft scatters across the Western Hemisphere, it soon becomes apparent the pieces are messing with the laws of physics, changing lives in ways we can’t comprehend. Two agents from different continents, and different mindsets, are tasked to work together to recover the debris, whose mysteries humankind is not quite ready for.”

NBC released the teaser on social media to get sci-fi fans excited for the big premiere in March. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “Six months ago, the debris started falling… and there’s more coming. Debris premieres Monday, March 1 on NBC, streaming the next day.”

TV: Soleil Moon Frye Returns as ‘Punky Brewster’ in February

J.H. Wyman serves as creator and showrunner for the series and writes and executive produces the project. Jason Hoffs, Jeff Vlaming and Samantha Corbin-Miller will also serve as executive producers. “Debris” is produced by Frequency Films and Legendary Television.

Earlier this week, NBC announced Season 9 renewal for the drama “The Blacklist” and renewed the show “The Weakest Link” for another season on the network. NBC is also gearing up for another season of SNL, and already confirmed hosts John Krasinski, Dan Levy, and Regina King, with musical guests Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers, and Nathaniel Rateliff.

If you missed the “An Unbelievable Phenomenon” teaser that NBC released this week, you can watch the trailer below for a quick preview of the cast and setting.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter