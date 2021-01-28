Keke Palmer will host and executive produce the new series “Foodtastic” on Disney+. The unscripted build competition series has teams of contestants create whimsical, larger-than-life, Disney-inspired works of art made out of all types of food, including everything from cheese and butter to fruits and vegetables. NYC’s City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera and FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem will serve as judges for “Foodtastic.” The 11-episode series started production this week and is slated to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

The show’s description reads, “In each self-contained episode, three teams of food artists transform iconic characters into extravagant masterpieces that tell a story from Disney’s legendary IP. These food sculptures will be judged purely on their design, technical skills, and narrative, and not by taste. Unused food from each competition will be donated to local food banks.”

“Foodtastic” is produced by Endemol Shine North America. In addition to Palmer, Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson, and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman are executive producers.

Palmer is already a Disney favorite, lending her voice to the new character “Maya” in the upcoming Disney+ revival “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” The actor is also a singer/songwriter and recently hosted the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, and was nominated for her work as a host on ABC’s “GMA3: Strahan, Sarah and Keke.” Palmer starred in the feature film “Hustlers,” opposite Jennifer Lopez, and recently wrapped production on the upcoming movie “Alice.”

