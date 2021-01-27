TBS greenlit “Rat in the Kitchen,” a competition cooking show with a whodunnit twist. Natasha Leggero hosts the series, which is judged by renowned celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre. The network ordered ten hour-long episodes for the show’s first season.

The description reads, “Rat in the Kitchen is far more than a traditional cooking show – it’s a game of high stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective. In each episode, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses Chef Ludo. But they’ll have to avert the meddling of an undercover mole (the “rat”) determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory. The stakes: if the rat avoids detection, he/she wins big money. But, if found out, the rat will have to hunt for cheddar elsewhere.”

“Rat in the Kitchen” is by far one of the most clever formats we’ve ever heard,” said Corie Henson, EVP/Head of Unscripted Development, TNT, TBS, truTV. “It combines innovative cooking and everything you love about your favorite food shows, with a healthy serving of classic true crime whodunnit. Plus, Natasha and Ludo are the perfect recipe for a good time.”

“As a company with a history and ongoing focus on loud formats, ‘Rat’ checks all of the boxes for us,” added Thinkfactory CEO, Adam Reed. “The series blends familiar elements from different beloved unscripted genres to create something wildly unique and fresh, yet simple and straightforward. With Natasha and Ludo at its center and vibrant personalities competing throughout, episodes will have viewers laughing, drooling over enticing dishes, and cringing at the chefs’ glorious failures – all while obsessing over finding the ‘rat.’”

“Rat in the Kitchen” is executive produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, and Kenny Rosen for ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, and by Glenn Hugill for Possessed. It is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

