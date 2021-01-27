Facebook Watch ordered twelve additional episodes of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” from Jada Pinkett Smith and Westbrook Studios. The series is hosted by music icon and Grammy winner Gloria Estefan, her daughter and musician Emily Estefan, and Daytime Emmy Award-winning Lili Estefan. New episodes will debut later this year on Facebook Watch.

The announcement added, “New episodes from the Estefans will continue to highlight the three generations of women, as they come together with family, celebrity guests, experts, and more. No topic is off-limits as the women bring their own opinions, life experiences, and headline-generating topics to the iconic table and to their communities.”

Movies: Neon Teases Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

The show’s first eight episodes debuted in October 2020 on Facebook Watch and featured discussions with Michelle Rodriguez, Rosie O’Donnell, the family of Vanessa Guillén, Kate del Castillo, Lele Pons, and many others on topics ranging from sexuality, justice, grief, mental health, and more.

“We’ve missed you, Red Table Talk: The Estefans fans, and can’t wait to see you again! Taking on the iconic Red Table has been an immense privilege and enlightening journey for myself, Emily, and Lili,” said Gloria Estefan. “We look forward to continued exploration, growth, and healing in our upcoming episodes – and with my red gavel, much more than the ‘rhythm’ is gonna get you!”

Jada Pinkett Smith added, “It’s been an honor to work with Gloria and her family on a project that means so much to all of us. By inviting us into their lives, with such honest and vulnerable conversations, the Estefans have touched the hearts of people everywhere, shining the light on topics that aren’t traditionally discussed in the Hispanic community. We are looking forward to the new episodes of Red Table Talk: The Estefans. We hope you will join The Estefans and the entire Red Table Talk community as we continue the journey of healing with important, honest conversations that hopefully will inspire understanding, unity, and encouragement all over the world.”

“Each episode of the Estefans has been truly impactful, and Gloria, Emily, and Lili have opened up the Red Table to a whole new audience,” said Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming for Facebook Watch. “The Estefans tackled complex issues with vulnerability, awareness, and poise that truly resonated with our audience. I’m looking forward to seeing what they bring to the Red Table in 2021.”

Movies: Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan’s ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ Goes Digital in February

“The Estefans” is part of Facebook Watch’s “The Red Table Talk” franchise, a platform for “candid conversations, accountability, healing and redemption,” according to the company. The franchise also includes Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, “STEVE” on Watch with Steve Harvey, and Peace of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter