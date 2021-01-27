Netflix and Legendary Television are working on two brand-new anime series. One is based on Legendary’s “Skull Island,” and the other is based on Square Enix’s “Tomb Raider” franchise. Netflix and Legendary Television are also currently in production on the previously announced anime series “Pacific Rim: The Black.”

The logline for the Skull Island anime reads, “A new chapter in Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, Skull Island is a thrilling animated adventure series that follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth—a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong.”

“Skull Island” is part of the studio’s monsterverse, which includes the 2014 movie “Godzilla,” the 2017 movie “Kong: Skull Island,” and the 2019 film “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” The next installment, “Godzilla vs. Kong,” releases at the end of March.

Brian Duffield will write and executive produce, alongside executive producer Jacob Robinson. Netflix confirmed that Powerhouse Animation would animate the series. The studio also worked on “Castlevania” and “Blood of Zeus.”

Netflix also released the logline for the “Tomb Raider” anime. The description reads, “Lara Croft, one of the video game world’s most iconic adventurers, makes her anime debut in an all new series. Picking up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video-game reboot trilogy, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine’s latest, greatest adventure. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara continues to explore new territory.”

Tasha Huo will write and executive produce the anime, with Dmitri M. Johnson, Stephan Bugaj, Howard Bliss, and Jacob Robinson also serving as executive producers.

Netflix stopped short of announcing premiere windows for the two series, but more information and teasers will be released as the projects move into production.

