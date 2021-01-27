Netflix started teasing the upcoming “Shadow and Bone” adaptation, releasing character posters and first look images for fans. The series is an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s NYT and USA Today bestselling Grishaverse books. Eric Heisserer will adapt and serve as showrunner for the series, which brings together the stories and characters of both Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, two overlapping series that take place in Bardugo’s Grishaverse. Netflix also confirmed that the series will premiere on the platform on April 23rd.

Movies: Neon Teases Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

The logline reads, “In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins, and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.”

The Netflix original series reunites Heisserer with 21 Laps, who produced his Oscar-nominated film “Arrival.” Pouya Shahbazian also serves as an executive producer on the project. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find a collection of Leigh Bardugo’s work novels right here on Amazon. You can start with the fist book in the series, called Shadow and Bone, and be ahead of the series.

Culture: 2021 Billboard Music Awards to Air in May on NBC

The original novels sold over 2.5M copies in the English language alone and Bardugo’s Grishaverse books have been translated into 38 languages around the world. The latest installment is titled King of Scars. Netflix ordered 8 episodes of the series, but fans will have to wait to watch the first official trailer. While you are waiting, you can check out the first look images below, and circle April 23rd on your calendar.

Welcome to the world of Shadow and Bone where there are dangerous forces and powerful magic at play – summoners, sharpshooters and thieves.



Enter the world of the Grishaverse on April 23 pic.twitter.com/jw3XnumlK1 — Netflix (@netflix) January 27, 2021

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter