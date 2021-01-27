HBO Max announced that it will co-produce the limited series “The Tourist,” and that Jamie Dornan will star in the limited series alongside Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Hugo Weaving. The project comes from BAFTA-nominated and Emmy and Golden Globe-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures, which also worked on “Baptiste,” “The Missing,” and “Fleabag.”

“The Tourist are some of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read. I can’t wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people,” said Jamie Dornan in the announcement.

“Harry and Jack’s talents are as vast as the Australian outback, and this thriller will leave viewers on the edge of their seat piecing together the puzzle,” said Jeniffer Kim, Senior Vice President, International Originals, HBO Max. “We are delighted to have Jamie, Danielle, Hugo, and Shalom join the cast for this compelling addition to our slate of international original series.”

“We’re hugely excited about this show. It’s tonally breaking new ground for us, and having Jamie Dornan on board is the icing on the Australian cake. Thrilled to be working with Chris Sweeney again as well as the BBC, HBO Max and Stan,” said Harry and Jack Williams, Writers and Managing Directors of Two Brothers Pictures.

“Helen is a fascinating and intriguing character. I fell in love with her on page one. I ended up reading all the episodes in one sitting because I couldn’t put them down! I’m so excited to get to be a part of this incredible project, and I can’t wait to start filming alongside the amazing cast and production team,” said Danielle Macdonald.

“This story is really unique, and I’m excited to be a part of bringing it to life with this brilliant team. I’m looking forward to adding to the thrilling mystery of these scripts with the wonderfully intriguing character of Luci. It’s very exciting to be working on such a great project in Australia – it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Shalom Brune-Franklin.

“I’m very excited to be slipping into the skin of one of the fabulously idiosyncratic characters who people the desert landscape of THE TOURIST. The scripts are wonderful. Dark and shocking, surprising and hilarious, and always very human. This is a tonally uniquely project and should be an unforgettable ride and shoot for us all,” said Hugo Weaving.

The six-episode HBO Max limited series is headed up by acclaimed writers Harry and Jack Williams, alongside commissioning partners BBC One, Stan, and ZDF.

