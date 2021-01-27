NEON released a first look photo from “Spencer,” the upcoming drama featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. The studio started principal photography on the project this week, and the movie is slated to hit theaters in autumn 2021. The film focuses on one weekend in the life of Princess Diana, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. Filming will take place in Germany and the UK. Joining Stewart in the film are BAFTA Award nominee Timothy Spall, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris. Pablo Larraín is directing the movie, working off a script by Steven Knight.

“SPENCER is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” said Stewart. “It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”

The studio’s official description reads, “December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

The film is produced by Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula Films, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film, and BAFTA Award winner and Academy award nominee Paul Webster for Shoebox Films.

In a joint statement, producers Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Juan de Dios Larraín, Paul Webster, and Pablo Larraín added, “‘We are extremely grateful for the support of our distributors worldwide, our partners and funders who have shown tremendous commitment to us in these extraordinary times. With Kristen Stewart, Steven Knight, and the rest of our fantastic team both in front and behind the camera, we are bringing SPENCER to the world. It is an independently produced film made for the big screen about an iconic woman’s own declaration of independence. We couldn’t be more excited!”

The executive producers on the project include Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, and Christina Zisa for NEON and Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios.

