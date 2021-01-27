Blumhouse Television’s “Into The Dark” franchise returns with an all-new episode on February 2nd. The last episode, “The Current Occupant,” released back in July, and fans have been eagerly awaiting a new story over the seven-month break. Clara Aranovich directed the new installment, working from a script by Alexandra Pechman. “Tentacles” stars Dana Drori, Casey Deidrick, Evan Williams, and Kasey Elise.

The description reads, “Tentacles is a psychosexual horror-thriller about a young Los Angeles couple Tara (Dana Drori) and Sam (Casey Deidrick) who fall head over heels into a new romance, entwining their lives — until their intimacy transforms into something terrifying.”

Fans should be happy to stream a new episode after the long wait. Production on the series came to a stop last year because of the ongoing health crisis. The new episode was produced under strict health and safety guidelines. Hulu will release a trailer for the episode ahead of the premiere, so keep an eye on social media to watch the preview. Until then, horror-fans have several on-demand titles releasing in January and February and can keep themselves entertained over the next few weeks.

If you’re new to the show, you have time to binge through the episodes ahead of the “Tentacles” premiere next week. Hulu’s description for the series reads, “Into The Dark is a monthly horror event series from prolific, award-winning producer, Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story. The series has explored nearly every facet of the horror genre, and with the latest installment presents a twist on gender roles in modern horror.”

