The upcoming “Godzilla vs. Kong” movie is being pushed back again, jumping from March 26th to March 31st. The delay was announced just two days after the studio released the first look trailer for the movie, which you can watch below if you missed it.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is part of Warner Bros. Pictures’ hybrid release schedule, so the movie will release in select theaters and on HBO Max. The installment is the follow-up to the story that started in 2014 with “Godzilla” and continued in the 2017 movie “Kong: Skull Island” and the 2019 film “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

TV: ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Details Cast and Characters for Upcoming Series

The movie’s official description reads, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Gareth Edwards directed the rebooted 2014 hit “Godzilla,” which featured Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Bryan Cranston, and Juliette Binoche. The film had a $93M opening before grossing almost $525M worldwide. Jordan Vogt-Roberts took over directing duties for “Kong: Skull Island,” starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly, John Goodman, and Tian Jing. That movie had a $61M domestic opening and made over $566M worldwide for the studio. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” directed by Michael Dougherty, made $47M on its opening weekend and grossed $386M globally. That installment featured Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang, Bradley Whitford, and Sally Hawkins.

TV: John Boyega Joins Robert De Niro in Netflix’s ‘The Formula’

Adam Wingard directed “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. Terry Rossio wrote the script, with Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, and Brian Rogers serving as producers, and Kenji Okuhira, Yoshimitsu Banno, Jon Jashni, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers. Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy, and Tamara Kent are co-producers on the project.

Warner Bros. Pictures also announced that James Wan’s horror-thriller “Malignant” would release on September 10th. “Malignant” stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jake Abel, Jacqueline McKenzie, and Ingrid Bisu. Wan directed the movie from a screenplay by Akela Cooper, who also worked on “M3GAN” and “The Nun 2,” and JT Petty. The story is from Wan and Ingrid Bisu. You might notice from the cast list that a few names have appeared in other James Wan productions, so we won’t rule out a crossover event until we see the movie.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter