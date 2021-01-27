Lord of the Rings fans hoping to jump into the next game installment will have to wait another year. According to a new deal between Nacon Daedalic Entertainment, “The Lord of the Rings Gollum” will launch on the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2022.

In the announcement, the companies “decided to join forces to ensure that the game will meet the expectations of fans of The Lord of the Rings and fully leverage the power of the new generation of consoles.” The statement added, “The universe will be faithfully represented thanks to the partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises, the company that holds the adaptation rights to the novel series by J.R.R. Tolkien.”

The game was first announced back in Spring 2019, and the developers released a first-look showcase that fall to tease the game. If you missed the teaser, you could watch the promotional video below for a quick glimpse of setting and style.

The game’s official description reads, “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a story-driven action adventure. Take on a perilous journey as Gollum, chasing the only thing that is precious to him. Climb, leap and sneak your way past dangers or into advantageous spots. Gollum is skillful and sly, but also torn by his split personality. It is up to you to decide whether the darker side of Gollum takes over or if there is a spark of reason left in what once was Sméagol.”

The 2022 release date is vague, but fans can at least set their expectations accordingly. More information on the title will most likely be revealed at around E3 2021. As for now, fans have the teaser trailer to watch, and the upcoming Prime Video series to keep them busy,

