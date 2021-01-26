NBC announced that the studio had renewed the hit drama “The Blacklist” for a ninth season. The series stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix, and the series airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can set a reminder to catch a new episode of the show on January 29th.

John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, and Sean Hennen serve as executive producers on the series.

Movies: Theaters Continue to Struggle as ‘The Marksman’ Tops the Box Office

The show is two episodes into its eighth season, and the November 13th premiere reached 7.5M viewers in total audience measurement, according to NBC. During the 2019-2020 season, “The Blacklist” reached nearly 39M total viewers across linear and digital platforms, and “The Blacklist” ranked as the #2 broadcast drama during the 2019-20 season among the 18-49 demo in $100K+ per household on an index basis.

This Friday’s episode (Jan. 29) marks a landmark for the series as the #1 name on Raymond Reddington’s notorious blacklist is revealed.

“The Blacklist” is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Movies: ‘Earwig and the Witch’ to Release in Theaters and HBO Max in February

The Season 8 description adds, “With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter