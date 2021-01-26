Apple TV+ renewed the platform’s hit espionage thriller “Tehran,” from Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar, for a second season. The show debuted on Israeli network Kan 11 and globally on Apple TV+, and quickly became a hit with subscribers and critics. “Tehran” stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy.

The ongoing spy-thriller tells the story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators.

Movies: A24’s ‘Saint Maud’ Horror-Thriller Sets Hybrid Release with Epix

The executive producers are Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Daniel Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11. “Tehran” is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

The complete first season of “Tehran” is now streaming alongside an expanding slate of Apple Originals including “Losing Alice,” a neo-noir psychological thriller from creator, writer and director Sigal Avin, that will debut its fourth episode this Friday.



TV: Tom Holland’s ‘Cherry’ Sets Hybrid Release with AppleTV+

Apple TV+ will also soon premiere premium international series from award-winning storytellers including “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; “Slow Horses,” an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; “Pachinko,” a highly anticipated drama series based on the acclaimed novel, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh; “Echo 3,” a new action-thriller set entirely in South America and written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal; “Acapulco,” a new Spanish and English language half-hour comedy series starring and executive produced by Eugenio Derbez; and new stories from the multi-Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón, who currently has an overall deal to develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+ through his production company Esperanto Filmoj.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter