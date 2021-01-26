Netflix’s social pages shared a long list of casting updates on Tuesday morning for the upcoming series “Vikings: Valhalla.” The cast list includes Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes and Caroline Henderson. The streaming service also announced that Pollyanna McIntosh and Asbjørn Krogh Nissen, among others, are recurring.

The short description for the series reads, “The all-new Vikings: Valhalla begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever changing and evolving world.”

Netflix also shared casting details and character descriptions for the series. You can find those notes below, as described by Netflix.

SAM CORLETT as LEIF ERIKSSON: A Greenlander, raised on the outer fringes of the known world, Leif comes from a tightly-knit family steeped in the old pagan beliefs. An intrepid sailor and physically tough, Leif is our entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change.

FRIDA GUSTAVSSON as FREYDIS ERIKSDOTTER: Fiercely pagan, fiery and headstrong, Freydis is a staunch believer in the “old gods.” Like her brother, Leif, she reaches Kattegat as an outsider but becomes an inspiration to those of the old ways.

LEO SUTER is HARALD SIGURDSSON: Born into Viking nobility, Harald is one of the last Viking berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious and handsome, he is able to unite both followers of Odin and Christians.

BRADLEY FREEGARD is KING CANUTE: The King of Denmark. A wise, savvy and ruthless Viking leader. Keeps his friends close and enemies closer. His ambitions will mold the course of history in the 11th century and make him a defining figure of the Viking age.

JÓHANNES JÓHANNESSON is OLAF HARALDSON: Olaf is Harald’s older half-brother. He is physically huge and ambitious; he is a stern and unforgiving Viking. Olaf is an “Old Testament” Christian.

LAURA BERLIN is EMMA OF NORMANDY: The young, ambitious Emma of Normandy is from the Norman court and of Viking blood. Politically astute, and one of the wealthiest women in Europe.

DAVID OAKES is EARL GODWIN: The ultimate survivor. Chief counsellor to the King of England. Born on the political fringes, his cunning ways get him far.

CAROLINE HENDERSON is JARL HAAKON: A great warrior and tolerant leader, Haakon rules Kattegat with a steady hand. Though Pagan, she has managed to keep Kattegat a city open to all faiths in a challenging time. She will become a powerful mentor to Freydis, who is drawn to her wisdom.

POLLYANNA McINTOSH as QUEEN ÆLFGIFU: Calculating and ambitious, Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark has a hand to play in the political power struggles unfolding in Northern Europe. She uses her charm and guile to great effect as she promotes the interests of her Mercian homeland and tries to assert herself in Canute’s growing power structure.

ASBJØRN KROGH NISSEN is JARL KÅRE — Jarl Kåre presents a threat to the old pagan ways.

“Vikings: Valhalla” is produced by MGM Television and will debut only on Netflix. Jeb Stuart, Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, Sheila Hockin and John Weber are executive producers on the projext. Stuart also serves as showrunner and writer. Award-winning director Niels Arden Oplev will direct and produce the first episode. Other Season One directors are Stephen St. Leger and Hannah Quinn. Joining Stuart as writers are Vanessa Alexander, Declan Croghan and Eoin McNamee.

In the early 11th century, the most famous Vikings to have ever lived blazed a path through a world in the throes of violent change.

